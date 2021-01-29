Best Food Truck

Owner and pitmaster, Calvin Richards, started Bad Betty’s Barbeque in 2016. Since then, the restaurant and food truck have been serving up traditional and creative barbeque dishes that blend the best of the old world and the new. Betty’s Barbecue is a true blue, quick serve, order at the counter, meat stacked on white bread with traditional sides, pickles and onion barbecue joint. The mouthwatering tender meat is the star of the show at Bad Betty’s Barbecue, but the tasty side options like sinful slaw, wicked beans and dirty rice are an excellent addition.