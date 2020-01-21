Best Flower Shop

1st Place: West Mont Flower & Trading Co.

3150 Mitchell Ave.

406-447-3123

West Mont Flower & Trading Company offers people with developmental disabilities the opportunity to learn and develop basic vocational skills in a structured environment. Trained staff provide supervision and job coaching to help them reach their maximum potential while meeting all of your floral needs. Your support helps to benefit our clients and this program. Their products and services include floral arrangements for any occasion, wholesale flowers and supplies, locally made soap, handmade crafts, and much more.

2nd Place: Knox Flowers

3rd Place: Herb and Garden

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments