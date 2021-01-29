 Skip to main content
Best Flower Shop
Best Flower Shop

Winner: West Mont Flower & Trading Company

3150 Mitchell Ave.

406-447-3123

West Mont Flower & Trading Company offers people with developmental disabilities the opportunity to learn and develop basic vocational skills in a structured environment. Trained staff provide supervision and job coaching to help them reach their maximum potential while meeting all your floral needs. West Mont’s services include floral arrangements for any occasion, wholesale flowers and supplies, locally made soap, handmade crafts, and much more.

Favorite: Knox Flowers & Gifts

Favorite: West Mont

