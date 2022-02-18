 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best First Responder

Winner: Andy Newman (IBEW Local 44)

1901 S. Montana St.; Butte

406-723-3270

Andy Newman is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 44 based in Butte. The IBEW is composed of members that are employed in Montana’s utility, utility locating, outside line construction, radio, television broadcasting, shopmen, and Line clearance tree trimming and motor shop work. IBEW 44 has a territorial jurisdiction of 94,000 square miles and represents employees of over 35 different employers. Members like Newman are committed to the principle that "An injury to one is an injury to all," and they strive to be an effective voice for those who seek their assistance.” Today the IBEW 44 works with its industry partners to make Montana one of the safest places to live and work.

Favorite: Rebecca Brelin (St. Peter’s Ambulance)

Favorite: Jason Niemeyer (St. Peter's Ambulance)

