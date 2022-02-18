 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Firefighter

  • 0

Winner: Rob Pentecost (West Valley Volunteer Fire Department)

Rob Pentecost has been a volunteer firefighter with Helena’s West Valley Volunteer Fire Department for the past nine years. He currently serves as a captain on the department. West Valley Fire Chief, Jerry Shephard, noted that he is a “good leader and is always willing to help out when needed.” The West Valley Volunteer Fire Department proudly protects approximately 20,000 people living in an area of 55 square miles.

Favorite: Wally Jester (Lewis & Clark County Volunteer Fire Department)

Favorite: Steve Finstad (City of Helena Fire Department)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News