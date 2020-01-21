Best Firefighter

1st Place: Captain Vince Williams (Helena Fire Department)

Vince Williams joined the Helena Fire Department in October 2000 and has been serving the community ever since. Williams was also honored as Firefighter of the Year in 2004. The Helena Fire Department is a living organization consisting of members who are committed to each other and the community they protect.

2nd Place: Josh Royan (Helena Fire Department)

3rd Place: Louie Menghini (Helena Fire Department)

