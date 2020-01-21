Best Festival or Event

1st Place: Intermountain Festival of Trees

Held annually the first week of December at the Helena Civic Center, Festival of Trees is Intermountain’s largest fundraising event of the year. With elaborately decorated trees, musical and artistic performances, dancing, children’s activities and more, it is a truly unique event. Intermountain is a nationally accredited non-profit organization that provides mental health and educational services to effectively meet the diverse needs of children and families facing emotional challenges.

2nd Place: Alive at 5

3rd Place: Last Chance Stampede and Fair

