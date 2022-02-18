 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Festival or Event

Winner: Symphony Under the Stars

Caroll College lawn

406-442-1860

Symphony Under the Stars is a Helena tradition that began in 2004. Each summer, the Helena Symphony comes together to put on a spectacular show on the hill at Carroll College. Each year, the event draws nearly 20,000 people to enjoy an evening of music and fireworks under Montana's iconic Big Sky. The music may not begin until sundown, but spectators make a full day out of the event. Beginning mid-morning, attendees bring their blankets to the venue, staking out their seats for the evening, creating a large patchwork quilt that spans the hillside. People then start grilling, pulling out the drinks, and catching up with old friends as they wait for the musical performance to begin.

Favorite: Let Freedom Ring Concert

Favorite: Intermountain’s Festival of Trees

