Best Event Venue
1st Place: Helena Civic Center
340 Neill Ave.
406-447-8481
Originally built as a Shrine temple in 1920, the Helena Civic Center is now owned and operated by the City of Helena. The Helena Civic Center offers the community a unique place to enjoy concerts, conferences, conventions, banquets, balls, wedding receptions, expositions, art shows and other special events. The Helena Civic Center houses two major facilities: the 1,925 seat auditorium theater and the 15,000 square foot ballroom exhibition hall, which is used for banquets, craft shows, dances, weddings, trade shows and conferences. The ballroom facility includes a second floor mezzanine overlooking the ballroom and a catering kitchen with a walk-in cooler. The auditorium contains a green room, two stage-level dressing rooms and two upper-level dressing rooms.
2nd Place: Kleffner Ranch
3rd Place: Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds
