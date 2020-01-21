Best Event Venue

1st Place: Helena Civic Center

340 Neill Ave.

406-447-8481

Originally built as a Shrine temple in 1920, the Helena Civic Center is now owned and operated by the City of Helena. The Helena Civic Center offers the community a unique place to enjoy concerts, conferences, conventions, banquets, balls, wedding receptions, expositions, art shows and other special events. The Helena Civic Center houses two major facilities: the 1,925 seat auditorium theater and the 15,000 square foot ballroom exhibition hall, which is used for banquets, craft shows, dances, weddings, trade shows and conferences. The ballroom facility includes a second floor mezzanine overlooking the ballroom and a catering kitchen with a walk-in cooler.  The auditorium contains a green room, two stage-level dressing rooms and two upper-level dressing rooms.

2nd Place: Kleffner Ranch

3rd Place: Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds

