Best Event Venue

Kleffner Ranch Barn is a historic site that displays Montana's natural beauty and generations of charm. This once-upon-a-time cattle ranch now is a beautiful site to enjoy your wedding or other celebration. Kleffner Ranch sits alongside Prickly Pear Creek and features picturesque mountain views. This red barn has a charming interior space. The open layout, wooden floors, high ceiling, and rock wall texture combine to create a rustic yet extremely romantic atmosphere. Let loose with friends and family at the Kleffner Ranch as you dance and dine in this warm and inviting environment.