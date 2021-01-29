 Skip to main content
Best Event Venue
Winner: Kleffner Ranch

305 Mt. Hwy 518

406-495-9090

Kleffner Ranch Barn is a historic site that displays Montana's natural beauty and generations of charm. This once upon a time cattle ranch now is a beautiful site to enjoy your wedding or other celebration. Kleffner Ranch sits alongside Prickly Pear Creek and enjoys wonderful mountain views. This red barn has a charming interior space. The open layout, wooden floors, high ceiling, and rock wall texture combine to create a rustic yet extremely romantic atmosphere. Let loose with friends and family at the Kleffner Ranch as you dance and dine in this warm and inviting environment.

(Kleffner Ranch was also the winner in Best Place to Get Married category)

Favorite: Oddfellow Inn & Farm

Favorite: Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds

