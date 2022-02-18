Best Esthetician

Amy Johnson has been working as an esthetician and laser specialist since 2010 in Montana and Colorado. Helping people achieve their skin care goals and needs is her primary focus and true passion. She attended the Concentric Healing Institute in Boulder, Colorado where she received her certification for esthetics. She also attended the Rocky Mountain Laser College in Colorado and specializes in many advanced laser treatments and techniques and has in-depth experience in advanced chemical peel treatments, microneedling, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, microblading and various facial services.