Best Esthetician

Winner: Amy Johnson (Opulence Health Primary Care, Women's Health & Medical Aesthetics)

251 Saddle Dr.

406-502-1700

Amy Johnson has been working as an esthetician and laser specialist since 2010 in Montana and Colorado. Helping people achieve their skin care goals and needs is her primary focus and true passion. She attended the Concentric Healing Institute in Boulder, Colorado where she received her certification for esthetics. She also attended the Rocky Mountain Laser College in Colorado and specializes in many advanced laser treatments and techniques and has in-depth experience in advanced chemical peel treatments, microneedling, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, microblading and various facial services.

(Opulence Health Primary Care, Women’s Health & Medical Aesthetics was also the winner in the Best Spa category).

Favorite: Raeann Hoveland (Skin Esteem)

Favorite: Josie Griffith (Crafted Aesthetics)

