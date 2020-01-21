Best Esthetician
1st Place: Amy Johnson (Opulence Aesthetics)
251 Saddle Dr.
406-502-1700
Amy has been working as an esthetician for seven years in Montana and Colorado. Helping people achieve their skin care goals and needs is her primary focus and true passion. She attended the Concentric Healing Institute in Boulder, Colorado where she received her certification for esthetics. She also attended the Rocky Mountain Laser College in Colorado and specializes in many advanced laser treatments and techniques and has in depth experience in advanced chemical peel treatments, microneedling, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, microblading and various facial services.
2nd Place: RaeAnne Hoveland (Opulence Aesthetics)
3rd Place: Amanda Berkram (Crafted Aesthetics)
