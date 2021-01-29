 Skip to main content
Best Electrician
Winner: Eagle Electric

1102 Enterprise Dr.

406-442-8685

Locally owned and operated since 1995, Eagle Electric is Helena’s full-service electrical contractor for all your electrical needs. From residential and commercial new construction, remodels, and maintenance to network cabling services on fiber optic, telephone and date cable wire, Eagle Electric’s master electricians can get the job done. Eagle Electric offers 24-hour emergency service and is also OSHA-10 and HAZWOPER certified. For dependable, prompt, and professional service, contact Eagle Electric today.

Favorite: Annette Smith

Favorite: Integrity Electric

