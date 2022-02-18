Best Electrician

As an electrical contractor with 406 Electric, Brad Boettcher is there to help with all commercial, industrial and residential electrical work. Their services include remodels, new construction, and alternative power. Boettcher and the rest of the 406 Electric team always operate under strong values aimed at exceeding client needs. Their communication channels are always open and their relationships with their clients begin on the first day of contact and only ends once they’re fully satisfied with the work.