Best Electrician

1st Place: Bulkley Electric

1307 Orange Ave.

406-442-9408

Bulkley Electric is a family-owned electrical contractor providing residential and commercial electrical services to the Helena Valley since 1986. Bulkley prides themselves on adhering to the highest standards and pay careful attention to the tiniest detail. They only hire the best to make sure all of their customers receive the best service and work. They provide ongoing training to make sure their team is up to date on all the current code requirements. Bulkley Electric is bonded, licensed and insured with the state.

2nd Place: Zach (Integrity Electric)

3rd Place: Getty Parker (Ascension Electric)

