Best Dermatology Nurse Practitioner

Helena native, Megan Gittings, has been a practicing dermatology nurse practitioner since 2005. She first found her love of dermatology after working as a nurse, which led her back to school to become a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C). She completed her dermatology certification in 2007. Gittings prides herself on “walking patients through” their procedures and works her hardest to make the experience less scary and pain-free. This makes her an excellent provider for kids and nervous patients. She also has a particular interest in working with alopecia.