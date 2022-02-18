Best Dermatology Nurse Practitioner

Winner: Megan Gittings, FNP-C, DCNP (Advanced Practice Dermatology)
55 W. 14th St.
406-820-3376
Helena native, Megan Gittings, has been a practicing dermatology nurse practitioner since 2005. She first found her love of dermatology after working as a nurse, which led her back to school to become a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C). She completed her dermatology certification in 2007. Gittings prides herself on “walking patients through” their procedures and works her hardest to make the experience less scary and pain-free. This makes her an excellent provider for kids and nervous patients. She also has a particular interest in working with alopecia.
Favorite: Elizabeth McCarthy, Opulence Health Primary Care, Women's Health & Medical Aesthetics
Favorite: Jody Isbell, PA-C, MPAS - Associated Dermatology & Skin Cancer Clinic of Helena