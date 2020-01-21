Best Dermatologist
1st Place: Jeffry Goldes (Associated Dermatology)
50 S. Last Chance Gulch
406-442-3534
Jeffry A. Goldes is board certified in general dermatology, anatomic pathology, and dermatopathology Sub Specialty Fellowship. He graduated from Boston University School of Medicine. He received training in Anatomic Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology, both at University of Washington, in Seattle, and University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. He is a member of numerous specialty societies including the American Academy of Dermatology, and Montana Academy of Dermatology, Montana Medical Association and American Society of Dermatopathology. Goldes has been a member of the Test Committee for Dermatopathology for the American Board of Pathology. He has published numerous research articles and contributed to many textbook chapters about dermatology and dermatopathology topics.
2nd Place: Kara Addison (Associated Dermatology)
3rd Place: Latha Vellanki (Helena Dermatology)
