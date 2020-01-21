1st Place: April Schauer-Walsh (Schauer, Ditchey & Walsh Family Dentistry)
740 Helena Ave.
406-442-7980
Born and raised in Helena, April Schauer Walsh attended Carroll College and Oregon Health and Science University. She is a member of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honors Society, Delta Sigma Delta dental fraternity, Fifth District Dental Society, Montana Dental Association, and American Dental Association. April is dedicated to welcoming patients to the office in the same way she would welcome them into her home. She strives to ensure that each patient’s visit to the office is a comfortable one.
2nd Place: Christian Claeys (Claeys Family Dentistry)
3rd Place: Nathan Ahlers (Ahlers Family Dentistry)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.