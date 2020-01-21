1st Place: April Schauer-Walsh (Schauer, Ditchey & Walsh Family Dentistry)

740 Helena Ave.

406-442-7980

Born and raised in Helena, April Schauer Walsh attended Carroll College and Oregon Health and Science University. She is a member of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honors Society, Delta Sigma Delta dental fraternity, Fifth District Dental Society, Montana Dental Association, and American Dental Association. April is dedicated to welcoming patients to the office in the same way she would welcome them into her home. She strives to ensure that each patient’s visit to the office is a comfortable one.

2nd Place: Christian Claeys (Claeys Family Dentistry)

3rd Place: Nathan Ahlers (Ahlers Family Dentistry)

