Best Dentist
Winner: Kevin Rencher (Pediatric Dentistry)

3116 Saddle Dr, Suite 1

406-449-0189

Dr. Kevin Rencher graduated from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry in 2002. He then specialized in pediatric dentistry while training at the Schneider’s Children’s Hospital in New York City. Dr. Rencher is dedicated to advancing pediatric dentistry and staying up to date on its latest developments, as he is currently an active member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. He has helped build a warm and inviting practice for children to feel welcomed and introduce dental care at an early age. Together, along with his staff, he is dedicated to making your child’s dental experience a positive and enjoyable one.

Favorite: April Walsh

Favorite: Paul Nielsen

