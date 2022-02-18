 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Dentist

  • 0

Winner: Dr. Mari Kiesling (Pediatric Dentistry)

3116 Saddle Dr, Suite 1

406-449-0189

Dr. Mari Kiesling attended Southwestern Oregon Community College, Carroll College, and Montana State University, where she earned her undergraduate degree in cell biology and neuroscience in 2008. Kiesling then went on to graduate from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in 2012 and completed her pediatric dentistry residency at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. She is a member of the American Dental Association, Utah Dental Association, Montana Dental Association, and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Her training includes advanced studies and specialized training in dental care for infants, children, teens, special needs and medically compromised patients.

Favorite: Kevin L. Rencher (Pediatric Dentistry)

Favorite: Dr. Nathan Ahlers (Ahlers Family Dentistry)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News