Best Dentist

Dr. Mari Kiesling attended Southwestern Oregon Community College, Carroll College, and Montana State University, where she earned her undergraduate degree in cell biology and neuroscience in 2008. Kiesling then went on to graduate from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in 2012 and completed her pediatric dentistry residency at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. She is a member of the American Dental Association, Utah Dental Association, Montana Dental Association, and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Her training includes advanced studies and specialized training in dental care for infants, children, teens, special needs and medically compromised patients.