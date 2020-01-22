Best Deli
1st Place: Real Food Market & Deli
1096 Helena Ave.
406-443-5150
Helena’s Real Food Market and Deli repeatedly wins the Best Deli in Helena award for its delicious and wholesome food. Their deli offerings include hot bar, salad bar, grab-and-go items, soups, pizza, freshly-made juices, organic coffee, custom and ready-made sandwiches, a large selection of Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, and a variety of baked goods, including scones, cookies, breads and desserts—many without gluten-containing ingredients.
2nd Place: Van’s Thriftway
3rd Place: Safeway
