Best Deli

Winner: Van’s Thriftway

306 Euclid Ave.

406-442-8645

Located in Helena’s Lundy Center, Van’s Thriftway has been a staple of the Helena community for years. Their full-service deli department is one of the highlights of the store. Whether you need a quick snack or sandwich for lunch, a fast and tasty meal to take home to your family, or a six-foot sub sandwich for a school or office party, Van’s Deli has you covered. Van’s also caters all occasions, large or small, with a delicious affordable assortment of sandwiches, deli trays and salads.

(Van’s Thriftway was also the winner in the Best Customer Service and Best Meat Department categories).

Favorite: Bob’s Valley Market

Favorite: Full Belli Deli

