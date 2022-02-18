Best Daycare

At WHEE-LEaRn Preschool and Tutoring Center, the mission is to provide each child with a strong foundation for lifelong learning by shaping the social, emotional, and intellectual development of children with varying abilities in partnership with families and our community. The staff is dedicated to creating irresistible play-based learning environments for young children. They are passionate about seeing all children as competent, capable, creative, responsible, resourceful, and resilient. Their primary emphasis will be to keep children happy and engaged in activities that interest them, and to constantly be researching and experimenting with new and innovative ideas to ensure best quality practice.