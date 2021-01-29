 Skip to main content
Best Daycare
Best Daycare

Winner: Discovery Kidzone Montessori School

7 Microwave Hill Lane (Montana City); 406-282-8614

1 Friendship Lane (Montana City); 406-296-5034

6 School House Lance (Clancy); 406-225-7953

Discovery Kidzone is a local, family-based business that was founded in 2009. They offer three locations during the school year and four in the summer. Their infant/toddler, preschool and school age programs encourage positive nurturing relationships which they believe are the foundation of healthy growth and development for early childhood. The Discovery Kidzone team work hard to promote social, emotional, physical and cognitive development based on the work of Maria Montessori. They create hands-on environments that are safe, innovative and encourage academic learning through play and exploration.

Favorite: Creative Learning Center

Favorite: Pete’s Place Child Care Center

