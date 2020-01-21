Best Daycare
1st Place: Little Angel Daycare & Preschool
4075 N. Montana Ave. #2
406-442-9737
Little Angel Daycare & preschool offers standard childcare and learning services. It offers programs for infants, toddlers, early preschool, preschool, and kindergarten prep. It also offers before and after school programs, including summer camps and winter break activities. The staff at Little Angel strive to provide a safe and loving Christian based atmosphere. Their focus is to provide a stimulating early care environment.
2nd Place: 3Rs Early Education Center
3rd Place: Creative Horizons
