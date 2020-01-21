Best Date Night Location

1st Place: On Broadway

106 E. Broadway

406-443-1929

On Broadway is a casual sit down restaurant in the heart of Helena’s historic downtown. They offer world cuisine with emphasis in Italian with fresh made pasta and west coast fusion using a variety of fresh fish and jazzy sauces.  Every Thursday night, they feature live jazz.  Come to On Broadway to enjoy fine, fresh food made and served by fine, fun people.

2nd Place: Lucca’s

3rd Place: The Wassweiler

