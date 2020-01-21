Best Date Night Location
1st Place: On Broadway
106 E. Broadway
406-443-1929
On Broadway is a casual sit down restaurant in the heart of Helena’s historic downtown. They offer world cuisine with emphasis in Italian with fresh made pasta and west coast fusion using a variety of fresh fish and jazzy sauces. Every Thursday night, they feature live jazz. Come to On Broadway to enjoy fine, fresh food made and served by fine, fun people.
2nd Place: Lucca’s
3rd Place: The Wassweiler
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.