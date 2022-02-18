Best Credit Union

Intrepid Credit Union was established in Helena in 1936 as "Helena U.S. Employees Federal Credit Union." Since that time, their name has changed a few times but today is known as Intrepid Credit Union. Intrepid Credit Union offers its members the latest in technology as well as a full menu of products -- from all types of loans (including mortgage) to 24-hour account information by phone or internet, bill pay, free rewards checking, various savings accounts for all ages, as well as IRAs, Share Certificates, and Mastercard credit cards and debit cards. Stop in, visit with their friendly staff, and see what you've been missing in a financial institution.