Best Credit Union
1st Place: Intrepid
406-443-5400
Intrepid Credit Union was established in Helena in 1936 as "Helena U.S. Employees Federal Credit Union". Since that time, the name has changed a few times but the membership and the services they offer continued to grow. Intrepid offers its members the latest in technology as well as a full menu of products - from all types of loans (including mortgage) to 24 hour account information by phone or internet, bill pay, checking, various savings accounts for all ages, as well as IRA’s, Share Certificates and VISA. Intrepid has three full service locations in Helena with drive through ATMs, plus standalone ATMs at eight different locations in town.
2nd Place: Rocky Mountain Credit Union
3rd Place: Vocal Credit Union
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.