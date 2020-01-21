Best Credit Union

1st Place: Intrepid

406-443-5400

Intrepid Credit Union was established in Helena in 1936 as "Helena U.S. Employees Federal Credit Union". Since that time, the name has changed a few times but the membership and the services they offer continued to grow. Intrepid offers its members the latest in technology as well as a full menu of products - from all types of loans (including mortgage) to 24 hour account information by phone or internet, bill pay, checking, various savings accounts for all ages, as well as IRA’s, Share Certificates and VISA. Intrepid has three full service locations in Helena with drive through ATMs, plus standalone ATMs at eight different locations in town.

2nd Place: Rocky Mountain Credit Union

3rd Place: Vocal Credit Union

