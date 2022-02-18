 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Convenience Store

Winner: Canyon Ferry Mini Basket

3012 Canyon Ferry Rd.

406-227-8506

For convenient, fast, and friendly service, pay a visit to Canyon Ferry Mini Basket. They are a locally owned convenience store. Whether you need a fuel fill up on your vehicle or want to grab a bite to eat, the Mini Basket has you covered. They proudly serve Hot Stuff Pizza and Smash Hit Subs along with a variety of other hot sandwiches, appetizers, and breakfast items. Whether you are just passing by or are headed out to the lake for a day of fun, Canyon Ferry Mini Basket has all the goods and services you need.

Favorite: Bob’s Valley Market

Favorite: Dave’s Exxon

