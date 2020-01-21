Best Contractor
1st Place: Bob Andersen (Andersen Artisan)
406-439-9715
Bob Andersen, founder of Andersen Artisan, brings 30 years of experience into every project. In addition to building experience, Bob has also been a full-time wildlife artist. He strives to build homes that complement the natural beauty of Montana. With 15 years of personal experience in alternative energy living, Bob also design homes with efficiency in mind is committed to building environmentally friendly homes.
2nd Place: Michael McCarthy (Stonefly Construction)
3rd Place: Kevin Montgomery (Blue Mountain Builders)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.