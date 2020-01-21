Best Contractor

1st Place: Bob Andersen (Andersen Artisan)

406-439-9715

Bob Andersen, founder of Andersen Artisan, brings 30 years of experience into every project. In addition to building experience, Bob has also been a full-time wildlife artist. He strives to build homes that complement the natural beauty of Montana. With 15 years of personal experience in alternative energy living, Bob also design homes with efficiency in mind is committed to building environmentally friendly homes.

2nd Place: Michael McCarthy (Stonefly Construction)

3rd Place: Kevin Montgomery (Blue Mountain Builders)

