Best Contractor
Best Contractor

Winner: Gold Eagle Construction

3020 E. Lyndale Ave.

406-449-7228

Golden Eagle Construction is a full-service contractor that has been exceeding expectations of clients in Southwestern Montana for more than three decades. From custom homes built to reflect their client’s style to commercial projects that meet the industry’s highest standards, the Golden Eagle staff is among the most creative in the construction industry. Their expertise includes project management, planning and design, finance, green building, and many other professional services. They are dedicated to client service and utilize their collective talent to make each project a success.

Favorite: Jerry Steed (Steed Industries)

Favorite: Michael McCarthy (Stonefly Construction)

