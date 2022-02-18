Best Contractor

Michael McCarthy is the owner and operator of Stonefly Construction. Stonefly is a full-service construction company specializing in new construction and remodeling of both residential and commercial projects. They focus on providing their clients with the best products and services for their needs at the most affordable prices possible. As one online reviewer wrote, “Michael is by far the best builder in Helena and a breath of fresh air when it comes to contractors! Good contractors are very hard to find and he is not only extremely honest and personable, but…he's ahead of the curve as far as design goes in Montana.”