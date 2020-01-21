Best Construction Company
1st Place: Dick Anderson Construction
3424 US Hwy 12
406-443-3225
Founded in 1975, Dick Anderson Construction has grown from a small, private client company into a large corporation handling multi-million-dollar commercial projects. They handle all aspects of contracting and construction management including commercial office buildings, medical centers, large institutional renovations, higher education facilities, wastewater treatment facilities, banking facilities, bridges, dams, parking structures, historical renovations, ranch infrastructure, large residential projects and large retail projects. With offices in Helena, Billings, Great Falls, and Missoula, Montana as well as Sheridan, Wyoming, Dick Anderson has built clients across many western States. Named to Engineering News-Record’s Top 400 contractors in 2016, Dick Anderson Construction is the region’s contractor to watch in the coming years.
2nd Place: (Tie) Golden Eagle Construction & Diamond Construction
3rd Place: Sussex Construction
