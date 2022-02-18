 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Construction Company

Winner: Golden Eagle Construction Inc.

505 Shepherd Way

406-449-7228

Golden Eagle Construction was established in 1986 and it wasn’t long before the company developed a solid reputation for delivering outstanding customer service and quality craftsmanship on both residential and commercial projects. Golden Eagle’s custom homes are a cut above the competition, and the company’s quality commercial work is known throughout the region. Their portfolio ranges from contemporary to rustic and they offer the latest in innovations for energy efficiency, technology, and security. The Golden Eagle staff is among the most creative in the construction industry. Their expertise includes project management, planning and design, finance, green building, and many other professional services. They are dedicated to client service and utilize their collective talent to make each project a success.

Favorite: Steed Industries

Favorite: Diamond Construction Inc.

