 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Coffee
0 comments

Best Coffee

  • 0

Winner: 1889 Coffee House

1800 Prospect Ave.

406-502-1889

Locally owned and operated, 1889 Coffee House serves up specialty coffee made from beans roasted by Ghost Town Coffee Roasters in Bozeman. Ghost Town's coffee beans are sourced from all over the world including, Columbia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Rwanda, and Sumatra. For a truly unique coffee experience, try 1889’s nitro cold brew coffee on tap. To compliment your coffee, try a pastry, fresh made sandwich, or other item from their food menu. 1889 Coffee House offers a relaxing, homey atmosphere where friends can come enjoy good company and good coffee.

Favorite: Florence Coffee Company

Favorite: General Mercantile

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News