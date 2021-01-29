Best Coffee

Locally owned and operated, 1889 Coffee House serves up specialty coffee made from beans roasted by Ghost Town Coffee Roasters in Bozeman. Ghost Town's coffee beans are sourced from all over the world including, Columbia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Rwanda, and Sumatra. For a truly unique coffee experience, try 1889’s nitro cold brew coffee on tap. To compliment your coffee, try a pastry, fresh made sandwich, or other item from their food menu. 1889 Coffee House offers a relaxing, homey atmosphere where friends can come enjoy good company and good coffee.