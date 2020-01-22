Best Coffee
1st Place: Florence Coffee Co.
Family owned and operated since 2003, Florence Coffee strives to deliver the “smoothest flavor every time” customers visit. With four drive-up kiosks in town, you’re never far from recharging with a shot or two of their renowned espresso. For the non-coffee drinkers in town, Florence also serves up tasty concoctions like their Matcha green tee, real huckleberry smoothies, and Italian sodas.
2nd Place: 1889 Coffee House
3rd Place: General Mercantile
