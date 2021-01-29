Best Clothing Store

Located in downtown Helena, The Base Camp has been a Montana owned company since 1975 and is run by folks who love to share in the grand experience of Montana and the Northern Rockies. They strive to carry the best in clothing, footwear, gifts, and outdoor equipment. Their lines of outdoor and lifestyle clothing include Patagonia, Marmot, Arc Teryx, RAB, The North Face, and Prana. The staff are very knowledgeable on the surrounding areas and current conditions and can help you pick the best clothing to keep you comfortable, warm, and dry. Whether you want equipment for your next climb/hike or just comfortable and durable casual clothing to enjoy Montana’s lifestyle, The Base Camp has it all.