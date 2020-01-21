Best Clothing Store
1st Place: Macy’s
3405 N. Montana Ave.
406-324-6000
First established in 1858, Macy’s is the Great American Department Store. Experience the excitement of shopping by visiting Helena’s Macy’s in the Northside Center. They offer women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, jewelry, makeup, housewares and gifts.
2nd Place: Poppyseed Boutique
3rd Place: Stacks Clothing Co. & Antiques
