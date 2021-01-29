Best Church

The Cathedral of St. Helena is the cathedral of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena. It was constructed at the turn of the century during the episcopate of Bishop John Carroll. It is an outstanding example of Geometric Gothic architecture, patterned after the Votive Church of the Sacred Heart in Vienna, Austria. Stained glass windows, white marble altars, statues carved of pure Carrara marble, and genuine gold leaf decorates the sanctuary. The pews and woodwork are all done in hand carved oak. The lighting fixtures are of hand-forged bronze with a special lacquer finish. Outside, majestic twin spires rise 230 feet above the street. With over 1,400 households in attendance at the Cathedral today, it is a home for many in the community as well as an architectural masterpiece to watch over the town.