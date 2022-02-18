Best Church

At Helena First Church, their mission is “Leading People to Life in Jesus.” They help followers grow in a relationship with Jesus through connecting in worship, growing in groups, serving in ministry, and reaching out to the world. Everyone is welcome at Helena First to connect with God in a positive and energetic environment. Worship is held in person or by live stream on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.