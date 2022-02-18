 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Church

  • 0

Winner: Helena First Church

2210 Dodge Ave.

406-442-6851

At Helena First Church, their mission is “Leading People to Life in Jesus.” They help followers grow in a relationship with Jesus through connecting in worship, growing in groups, serving in ministry, and reaching out to the world. Everyone is welcome at Helena First to connect with God in a positive and energetic environment. Worship is held in person or by live stream on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Favorite: Cathedral of St. Helena

Favorite: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News