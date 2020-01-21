Best Church Choir
1st Place: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
512 Logan St.
406-442-5643
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church is a Christian community in the heart of downtown Helena. Their Chancel Choir sings on Sunday mornings and for other special events throughout the year. They practice on Sunday mornings at the church. They also have a group called the Sunrise Singers that sings once a month.
2nd Place: Cathedral of St. Helena
3rd Place: Helena First Assembly of God
