Best Church Choir

Winner: Cathedral of St. Helena

530 N. Ewing St.

406-442-5825

The Cathedral of St. Helena is the cathedral of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena. It was constructed at the turn of the century during the episcopate of Bishop John Carroll. With over 1,400 households in attendance at the Cathedral today, it is a home for many in the community as well as an architectural masterpiece to watch over the town. The Cathedral is home to three different choirs: the Cathedral Choir, which sings choral literature from the Western canon with a focus on polyphonic Renaissance, Baroque, and modern works; the Aquinas Schola Choir, which is the Cathedral’s children’s and youth choir; and the Cathedral Brass and Trombone Choir, which is open to parishioners who play brass instruments. The music from all three choirs works to elevate and breathe life into the services held at the Cathedral of St. Helena.

Favorite: Helena First Church

Favorite: St. Paul’s United Methodist

