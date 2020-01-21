Best Chiropractor

1st Place: Brandon Blank (Balanced Chiropractic)

800 Lola St.

406-449-2501

Dr. Brandon Blank graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa in 2014. He has advanced training in extremity adjusting, soft tissue (trigger point) work, Blair upper cervical, toggle, Thompson drop, Gonstead, activator and flexion distraction. Excelling in chiropractic is one of his top passions in life. He is currently working on a research project to document the effectiveness of the Blair Upper Cervical protocol for headache and migraine cases.  Blank commonly says “I don’t feel like I work, I just show up to the office and enjoy every minute.”

2nd Place: Benjamin Clack (Big Sky Chiropractic)

3rd Place: Vince Maddio (Town Center Chiropractic)

