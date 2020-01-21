Best Chiropractor
1st Place: Brandon Blank (Balanced Chiropractic)
800 Lola St.
406-449-2501
Dr. Brandon Blank graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa in 2014. He has advanced training in extremity adjusting, soft tissue (trigger point) work, Blair upper cervical, toggle, Thompson drop, Gonstead, activator and flexion distraction. Excelling in chiropractic is one of his top passions in life. He is currently working on a research project to document the effectiveness of the Blair Upper Cervical protocol for headache and migraine cases. Blank commonly says “I don’t feel like I work, I just show up to the office and enjoy every minute.”
2nd Place: Benjamin Clack (Big Sky Chiropractic)
3rd Place: Vince Maddio (Town Center Chiropractic)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.