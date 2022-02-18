 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Chiropractic Office

Winner: Balanced Chiropractic, PC

800 Lola St.

406-449-2501

Balanced Chiropractic is owned and operated by the husband/wife team of Dr. Brandon Blank and Dr. Holly Matz-Blank, who are “third generation trained” chiropractors. The couple opened their clinic in Helena in 2016 after seeing there was a real need for a “Blair Upper Cervical” chiropractor in town. This specialized technique is used by less than one percent of chiropractors and takes a 3D view of the upper neck which helps the doctor visualize what is really going on. Dr. Brandon and Dr. Tammy, alongside Dr. Ron Henze, Dr. Austin Blank, and Dr. Zack Zietz, are committed to getting their patients out of pain and back to the active Montana lifestyles they enjoy.

(Balanced Chiropractic was also the winner in the Best Chiropractor category.)

Favorite: Made to Move Chiropractic

Favorite: Town Center Chiropractic

