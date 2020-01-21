Best Chef

1st Place: Andrew Brosten (The Wassweiler)

4528 W. Hwy 12

406-502-1303

Raised in Helena, Andrew Brosten began his career studying at le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in Scottsdale, Arizona. After graduating culinary school he went on work in various kitchens and even became a catering sous chef under the mentorship of Foot TV star Beau MacMillan, who participated in and defeated Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America. He has worked alongside renowned chefs Michel Richard, Ming Tsai, Geoffrey Zakarian, Marcus Samuelsson, and Stephanie Izard. He has also cooked for celebrities such as the late Muhammed Ali and former President George W. Bush. He now serves as head chef at the Wassweiler Dinner House in Helena.

2nd Place: Mike McWilliams (Montana Club)

3rd Place: Mike Hyppa (Lucca’s)

