Best Chef
1st Place: Andrew Brosten (The Wassweiler)
4528 W. Hwy 12
406-502-1303
Raised in Helena, Andrew Brosten began his career studying at le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in Scottsdale, Arizona. After graduating culinary school he went on work in various kitchens and even became a catering sous chef under the mentorship of Foot TV star Beau MacMillan, who participated in and defeated Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America. He has worked alongside renowned chefs Michel Richard, Ming Tsai, Geoffrey Zakarian, Marcus Samuelsson, and Stephanie Izard. He has also cooked for celebrities such as the late Muhammed Ali and former President George W. Bush. He now serves as head chef at the Wassweiler Dinner House in Helena.
2nd Place: Mike McWilliams (Montana Club)
3rd Place: Mike Hyppa (Lucca’s)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.