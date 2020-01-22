Best Catering

1st Place: Chili O’Brien’s Catering

2605 N. Roberts

406-449-2319

Chili O’Briens has been Helena’s premier catering company for several years. The company was started by Bob Goetz and Tim O’Brien. With Tim’s education in culinary arts and Bob’s background in the social work field, the team has a unique skill set that puts them above the competition. With tantalizing menu options like Cajun beef wraps, French brie and pear stuffed chicken, and Montana huckleberry grilled flank steak, your event will be a delicious success when you ask Chili O’Briens to cater. In January 2019, Chili O’Brien’s Catering even received the Small Business of the Year Award from the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

2nd Place: Bad Betty’s Barbecue

3rd Place: The Montana Club

