Best Catering

Chili O’Brien’s is known for serving up “perfection from scratch.” From office lunches and festival foods to fine dining for your fundraiser or wedding, Chili O'Brien's delivers delicious food to you. Some of the featured catered events have included the Prickly Pear's Harvest Moon Dinner, Paint the Town Pink, Helena Symphony Gala at Montana Ting, Montana Democratic Convention, Festival of Trees, Helena Area Chamber of Commerce Dinner, St. Peter's Health Employee Christmas Party and more. They are used to working in Helena’s event facilities like the Helena Civic Center and Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds and look forward to providing your event with unique, themed menus and food served hot and delicious.