Best Car Wash

Winner: Woody’s Car Wash

1201 Cedar St.

406-449-4840

Woody’s is a classic car wash combining brushless, touchless power washing with the personalized attention of attendants to ensure your vehicle shines like new when it leaves. Each car wash also includes a free vacuum. They also offer windshield chip repair. One online reviewer shared, “Everyone at Woody's is friendly, and they do a wonderful job! The prices are quite reasonable, and even when the lines are long it's well worth the wait.”

Favorite: Rod's N Dogs Car Wash

Favorite: Town Pump

