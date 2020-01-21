Best Car Wash

1st Place: Woody’s Car Wash

1201 Cedar St.

406-449-4840

Woody’s is a classic car wash combining brushless, touchless power washing with the personalized attention of attendants to ensure your vehicle shines like new when it leaves. Each car wash also includes a free vacuum. They also offer windshield chip repair.  One online reviewer shared, “My car was really dirty and they got it shined right up! Best car wash in town.”

2nd Place: Town Pump

3rd Place: Rods ‘N’ Dogs

